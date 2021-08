PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are on the scene of a two-car collision on Moylan Road and Back Beach Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were transported to the hospital. There are no known fatalities.

Traffic was backed up and motorists were detoured down Moylan Road. The road should be cleared for thru traffic shortly.

News 13 will continue to update as we get more information.