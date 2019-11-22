Two Calhoun County men charged with nearly 30 counts of child pornography

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two men are now in custody after Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents found multiple images of child pornography in their homes.

According to the FDLE, agents received two separate tips and after conducting search warrants, arrested Roger Hough, of Blounstown, and James Johnson of Altha.

Collectively, the pair is charged with 27 counts of possession of child pornography. They were both arrested on Wednesday.

Agents said they received a tip regarding Hough from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in August. He is charged with seven counts.

Agents received a tip about Johnson back in March. He is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography .