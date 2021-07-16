Two Bay County men convicted on drug trafficking and firearm charges

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WMBB) — A federal jury has convicted two Bay County men on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Brian Joins, 51, and Joshua Webb, 38, of Panama City, Florida were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Joshua Webb

Webb was also convicted for the offense of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a release from federal prosecutors, the evidence presented during the trial revealed that guns and drugs were seized by law enforcement from two different residences in Panama City, Florida.

On August 7, 2020, law enforcement seized approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine and a .25 caliber Beretta firearm from a Panama City residence and a vehicle parked outside.

Brian Joins

Both Joins and Webb were found near the methamphetamine, which had been divided into equal amounts of roughly one kilogram, authorities said.

Webb and Joins face ten years to life in prison.