PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive.

Investigators believe there were two cars that went to the gas station at the same time but did not know each other.

Deputies said the shooting suspects were in a car with several people including the alleged shooter, 43-year-old Tighree Thomas, and his wife, 47-year-old Norma Jean Thomas from Southport. The victims of the shooting were in a truck.

The people in the truck, who are from out of town, got into an altercation with the people in the car with the shooting suspects over comments made to several women walking in the parking lot.

The victims in the truck were telling the people making the comments to “leave the girls alone.” Deputies said it was then when the alleged shooter, Tighree Thomas, came out of the convenience store and got involved in the verbal altercation.

One of the victims got out of the truck to “square off” with Thomas which is when deputies said the verbal altercation became physical.

Another man got out of the alleged shooter’s car and joined Thomas. The fight was then two against one.

Deputies said they believe this is when Thomas told his wife, Norma Jean, to get his gun for him. Another man from the truck pulled the victim back to the truck to leave.

Norma Jean Thomas reportedly got out of the truck with the handgun and passed it to Tighree Thomas. Deputies said she stayed on the driver’s side while Thomas went over to the passenger’s side. Deputies said Thomas opened the door of the truck, made threats against the victim and the passenger next to him in the backseat.

The driver of the truck tried to back up but Thomas held on pointing the gun at the victims. The driver of the truck then tried to drive forward and that’s when deputies said Thomas fired eight shots into the truck.

Thomas allegedly shot the two people in the backseat of the truck. They both have non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas and his wife got back in their car and fled the scene immediately. The suspects left behind some of the people who were originally with them in the parking lot of the gas station.

When deputies arrived they were able to interview witnesses and learned who the suspects were. Patrol deputies made contact with Thomas and his wife and they were arrested.

Tighree Thomas is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. Norma Jean Thomas is facing Prinicpal to two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Principal to Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

BCSO said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. An additional arrest and charges are expected.