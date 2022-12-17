FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were arrested in Franklin County for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the prison.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office officials said Tuesday morning a vehicle was seen dumping packages at the Franklin County landfill. Upon closer inspection authorities said the packages were wrapped in electrical tape.

Deputies suspect they were left for prison inmate work crews to find and smuggle into the prison.

In a traffic stop, deputies pulled over driver Arturo Alomas and passenger Kimberly Dixon-Alomas. Deputies then allegedly found black baggies with crack cocaine inside the car.

Both have been charged with drug trafficking.