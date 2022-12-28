PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police were called to a local hospital early Tuesday morning after a shooting victim had gone to the emergency room for help.

“A local man traveled to the local hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds,” Panama City Police Department Captian Kris Shaw said.

The victim told police that Marquis Derik Bell reached out to him on social media to set up a drug deal.

“The victim was lured to this location under the presumption that he was selling narcotics,” Shaw said. “At which time his vehicle and himself were shot multiple times.”

The victim said Bell produced a handgun and fired multiple shots.

That’s when 21-year-old Aquierus Tyrell Houston reportedly came out of a nearby home and started shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

Within hours of the incident, police were able to locate and arrest Houston.

“The detectives were able to develop probable cause to charge 21-year-old Aquarius Tyrell Houston with attempted felony murder, shooting into an occupied conveyance, and discharging a firearm in public as well,” Shaw said.

Police said Houston confessed to the crime.

Police issued a warrant for Bell on a number of charges.

“The offenses of attempted felony murder robbery, shooting into an occupied conveyance, and discharging a firearm in public on a residential street,” Shaw said.

Wednesday afternoon, Bell turned himself into the Panama City Police Department Street Crime Unit at the Bay County Jail, where he is now being held.