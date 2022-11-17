The gift cards will be given to students whose families can’t afford Thanksgiving dinner.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Representatives from the Steve Harvey Foundation and Hope 29-11 Resources stopped by Hiland Park Elementary School Thursday with gift cards for turkeys.

They handed out the cards to 30 families in need of help.

The Steve Harvey Foundation has donated to families for Thanksgiving for over a decade.

The turkey vouchers will help make Thanksgiving memorable for families who may not have been able to afford a large celebration this year.

“These gift cards are going to mean so much because of inflation,” Hiland Park Teacher Melanie Baggett said. “You know, buying food and the cost of food going up has really been difficult this year. So the gift cards are going to help supplement a nice Thanksgiving dinner.”