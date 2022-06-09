PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City Beach Beach Safety is looking to bring in the next wave of lifeguards. Junior Lifeguard Camp is set to make a splash next month, and tryouts are this weekend.

The camp is for children ages 9 to 15. Camp participants will take part in activities like swimming, paddling, surfing, running, race relays, conducting rescues, wildlife education, learning the beach flag system and team building.

“We hope that the kids will be able to learn important information like the flag system, and how to spot a rip current and how to get of one, and that they are able to share that life-saving information with others,” said Beach Safety Director, Wil Spivey.

To register your child must be able to swim 100 yards, swim 10 yards underwater and tread water for five minutes.

The Junior Lifeguard Camp tryouts will take place at Frank Brown Park Aquatic Center on Saturday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and on Sunday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be held at tryouts.

The camp will take place at Russel-Fields City Pier on July 11-15 and on July 25-29. The camp starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 11:30 a.m.

The cost of the camp is $100 and includes a rash guard and water bottle. Each camp will have 25 participants.

To sign up for a try-out slot contact chaylie.cook@pcbfl.gov