Trump boat parade takes over St. Andrews Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Donald Trump’s supporters took to the water Saturday morning in support of his reelection campaign.

About 400 boats registered for the Trump boat parade and Shell Island “Make America Great Again” takeover.

The flotillla began around 10 a.m. just west of the Hathaway Bridge. The armada made it’s way across the St. Andrews Bay and on to Shell Island. Congressman Neal Dunn addressed the crowd around noon. The event continued throughout most of the afternoon with enterainment, drawings, and “Trump Navy” giveaways.

This is the second Trump boat parade this year. The first, called “Trumptilla,” took place on July 4th with a little more than 100 boats participating.