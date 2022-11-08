PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Florida Republican State Representative Jay Trumbull has won a seat for District 2 of the Florida State Senate. He defeated Democrat Carolynn Zonia.

The seat was originally held by George Gainer who retired.

Trumbull said he plans to focus on creating more affordable housing for people across the state of Florida.

He said over the years Florida has proven to be better off financially than the rest of the country, but he is still emphasizing adding more infrastructure. Trumbull said he also wants to address property insurance and ensure property insurers provide many types of coverage.

“Policies are failing Americans,” Trumbull said. “But in Florida, we’re doing things different. And, you know, it’s been coined we’re the free state of Florida. And I think it’s the truth is because of a lot of the policies that we’ve been able to pursue.”

Even though she lost, Zonia said she’s proud of her campaign and happy that she helped raise awareness around issues many have with the cost of living.

“No matter what the election outcome, with my family’s first philosophy and the fact that I’m in this because I care about people, I’ll continue to show up and serve my community as I always have,” Zonia said