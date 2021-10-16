Truck tractor catches fire in Jackson County after accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A truck tractor caught fire this morning after being involved in an accident on Interstate 10 in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was stopped in the eastbound lane outside of I-10. A second car, a truck tractor, was heading east on I-10 in the outside lane.

The truck tractor’s front right hit the sedan’s back left — causing it to move to the grass shoulder.

The truck tractor went across the center grass median, both westbound travel lanes and stopped on a grass shoulder as well.

After the truck tractor stopped, it became engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.

