PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are sorting out the details of an unusual traffic incident at the Panama City Marina.

A man was apparently attempting to launch his boat when the truck rolled backward in St. Andrews Bay at the marinas boat ramp around 1:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The truck quickly sank but fortunately, no one was seriously injured. Three tow trucks were on scene, trying to pull the vehicle out of the bay.