Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances are on the rise as a surface trough and an upper-level trough is just to our south. This sounds hard to understand but it’s not just broad lows at different levels of the atmosphere. A bit of a spin has developed and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has tagged it as an area of interest. The NHC has a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days for this. It’s likely that this will not get a name or a number but worth watching the main concern is for heavy rain across the Peninsula.

Our forecast has the rain chances going up thanks to the trough starting tomorrow. As east winds develop and push moisture back in at the mid and upper levels this should allow for plenty of showers and storms across the area in the afternoon. This will be caused mostly by the heating of the day and the sea breeze on Wednesday. Rain chances will hold around 40% Wednesday night as the trough start to impact the area. Thursday coastal areas will have the highest chance of rain as we should have showers and storms around in the morning then potentially a break for the afternoon. It’s possible we see a few rounds of showers or storms Thursday. The low and the moisture with it slowly pull away Friday. This will take us back to just a 30% chance of rain. The weekend still looking decent with just an isolated shower or storm for both Saturday and Sunday with most of the action in the afternoon.

Next week looks to be back to the typical summer pattern but things can change fast so check back.