Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The buzz around social media is that a hurricane will be in the Gulf of Mexico. Is that really something we should be worried about in May? In short, no… Is it possible to have something tropical to deal with in the medium range future ( 8 to 10 days)? Yes, it is possible. Right now the models are trying to come together on a solution, we are talking about the 24 to the 26, which is still too far out to talk details. Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley goes through the options of what is possible and what we could or could not see going through the next 2 weeks.

