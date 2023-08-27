Panama City, FLA (WMBB) – NOAA Hurricane Hunters have found winds that indicate that Tropical Depression Ten has strengthened into Tropical Storm Idalia.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane and track through the Gulf of Mexico making landfall somewhere between the Panhandle and Tampa.

While it is still too early to know exactly where this storm will make landfall, now is the time to have a plan in place. The models are all grouped together and there has now been very little average change over the last two days.

The farther north west you go away from there in the panhandle the lower you can expect impacts to be. Walton and Okaloosa likely see very little impact based on current track other then rain and some wind. Bay / Washington / Holmes / Jackson / Calhoun could all see some impacts with greater risk of higher impacts the closer you are to the coast. Gulf / Franklin / Liberty have the greatest risk of potential impacts in our area with the highest risk Franklin county coast.

Rainfall totals will be generally 1-4” through next Thursday. Franklin / Gulf / Liberty counties could see 3-7” with isolated areas picking up more. Winds likely 20-30 mph with Gust up to 40 expected across much of the area low winds and gust western panhandle vs eastern. Franklin and southern Gulf could see much higher winds based on where the storm moves exactly. 90+ on the coast is possible higher if intensity forecast change. Any shifts west increase impact to the whole area. Increasing wind and rainfall potential. Shifts east will reduce impacts to the Panhandle.

While the forecast continues to call for a Category 1 Hurricane, a Category 2/3 is still possible with a few models showing this.

