Tropical Storm Fred Soon, Path and Impacts For The Panhandle

Potential tropical cyclone Six is still lacking a closed low level low. A system needs to be a warm core with showers and storms wrapped around the center and the center needs to be closed for the system to receive a tropical name. That and winds at or above 40 mph sustained. This cyclone is on a path to the west-northwest and is projected to cross Hispanola and possibly Cuba and maybe the Flordia Penisula.

For now, the forecast is for the system to remain somewhat intact on its track to the Gulf of Mexico. Along with its land interaction, the storm has dry air and shear in front of it. All of these factors have the models very consistent in keeping this system weak. The intensity forecast is very dependent on all of the variable mentioned therefore if any aspect of the environment ends up being more favorable then we could see a stronger storm develop.

The first aspect of this storm is moving over Hispanola as the Island has many large mountains that can be a big disruption to tropical systems. Whatever is left of the storm on the other side is yet to be seen, it should be noted that all models do show some sort of energy surviving but it might not ever recover back to a storm. Let’s assume a circulation survives.

The storm on the other side will have more shear to deal with but less dry air. There will also be an upper-level low to help spread outflow as well. This should allow for the low-level center to get its act together. This will also help push the storm to the east or pull the system to the west depending on the size and strength of the system at this point. Thursday and Friday as this part of the setup are established should offer us what the final outcome of the storm will be.

Now is the time to watch closely but not to panic, go through the thought process of what you will want to do if a storm is to materialize. Set multiple plans based on your tolerance and expected impacts. Check your hurricane kit and make sure it is as you want it as well. These are all precautions that will help ease the mind if a system comes along where you need to act. Make sure to check back for updates and Join us Thursday for our Tropic Topics digital show.