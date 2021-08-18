Tropical Storm Fred sends 1,571,000 gallons of raw sewage into Lynn Haven waterways

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A total of 1,571,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked from manholes throughout Lynn Haven, and three lift stations overflowed during Tropical Storm Fred, officials said.

The sewage entered storm drains that drain into Lynn Haven Bayou, North Bay, and Anderson Bayou. Officials said cleanup actions have been completed.

Sewage contamination of water can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Swimming in the water may cause symptoms like food poisoning with vomiting and diarrhea. Infection is possible in open cuts and wounds that come in contact with the water.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) advises against swimming in North Bay between and including Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou.

Once the levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted.

For more information, contact the DOH-Bay’s Environmental Health office at 850-481-4806 or visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov.