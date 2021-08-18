Tropical Storm Fred sends 170,000 gallons of raw sewage into local waterways

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Fred sent about 170,000 gallons of raw sewage in local waterways, health officials reported Wednesday.

About 120,675 gallons of raw sewage overflowed from lift station and entered Massalina Bayou. About 6,000 gallons entered Emmons Bayou and 50,474 gallons entered Watson Bayou.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is now warning people not to swim in these waterways until further notice.

The City of Panama City will test the water and share results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Bay County Health Department. Once levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted.