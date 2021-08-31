Tropical Rain Bands from Ida Pose a Flash Flooding and Severe Threat to the Panhandle Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Lousiana around 12 p.m. CDT Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a central pressure of 930 mb. The tropical system has now weakened to a tropical depression status. As of the 4 a.m. CDT Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ida has winds of 30 mph and is moving north/northeast at less than 10 mph. It is continuing its northward track out of northern Mississippi and into southern Tennessee. Though the system has weakened, it is still producing dangerous weather conditions that are being felt far from the center of the storm. The Florida Panhandle will likely experience tropical rain bands impacting the area through much of the day today.

Tuesday has started off rather wet across northwest Florida as tropical rain bands have been progressing east and building in from the Gulf of Mexico traveling northeast. Within these bands, the shower and storm activity will likely produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and the threat of flash flooding as well as isolated tornadoes. The most frequent and widespread storm activity will be from morning to early afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather across much of the Florida Panhandle Tuesday. Isolated severe storms are possible in which case strong wind gusts of 60+ mph will be a threat as well as brief, weak tornadoes.

An additional 2-4 inches of rain are forecast with higher amounts possible in isolated locations. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for western and central counties of the Panhandle including Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun and Gulf county until 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday.

Marine and surf conditions will remain rough through Wednesday, with seas dropping from 12 feet to 5 and less. Surf will also fall from near 10 feet to 4. Double red flags are expected to fly at all local beaches until late Wednesday. There is a high rip current risk through midnight Wednesday. We expect better surf and marine conditions heading into Thursday.

Thursday is the day our region breaks out of the wet and cool pattern as drier air arrives on the back side of a cold front. Rain chances will be dropping as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Temperatures will also return to the low 90s.