Tropical Depression Fred: School closures and more

Tropical Depression Fred is expected to gain strength back to a tropical storm by Saturday. The storm will have to deal with wind shear and a less than ideal environment for a tropical system. The wind shear should keep the intensity down from gaining strength above a tropical storm.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Tropical Depression Fred threatens our area at least one school system has announced that they are closed on Monday.

BAY COUNTY

PARENTS/GUARDIANS: We know that everyone is anxiously watching the path of Tropical Depression Fred.

It’s still way too soon to tell if the storm will strengthen or if it will have a significant impact on our area or not. However, we’re communicating regularly with the amazing meteorologists at WMBB … and with the experts at Bay County Emergency Management and we hope to see some final tracking and forecasts soon.

If there are ever any changes to our school schedule due to bad weather we will use the following to keep you updated:

Automated calls

PeachJar emails

Social media

Mainstream media (the news and newspaper) At this time, we do not expect any changes to our schedule but will make a final decision about any impact to Monday’s schedule no later than Sunday (August 15th) at 10 a.m. At that time, IF THERE ARE ANY CHANGES, we will use our automated call system, email system, social media and the mainstream media to keep everyone informed. As a reminder, now is a great time for all parents to ensure they have accurate email addresses and phone numbers in Parent Portal so they can be reached in the event of an emergency.

GULF COUNTY

Gulf County Schools will be closed Monday, according to Superintendent Jim Norton.

“In an abundance of caution, and after consulting with local and state Emergency Management officials and neighboring school district officials, we have made the decision to close all Gulf County Schools on Monday, August 16 due to the potential threat from Tropical System Fred,” Norton wrote. “To be honest, at this time Fred doesn’t seem to be a very organized system, and we hope that will remain the case! More specifically, operating school buses can be hazardous if winds and rain are high and heavy. While we pray for sunshine and summer breezes, the safety of our students remains our top priority.”