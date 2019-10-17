Tropical cyclone expected to move ashore Friday night

Here is the latest on our potential Tropical Cyclone from News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley.

The storm is under a lot of shear but thanks to a low in Texas the two pieces of energy will be able to strengthen subtropically. Shear will stay steady over this storm and that will limit the strength of the system overall.

Rain showers could move in as early as noon Friday. Tropical Storm conditions could start as early as 8 p.m. CST on Friday and continue into the early morning hours Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon the storm will be in Georgia and Panhandle weather will be improving. The strongest winds will be east of center and likely entangled with the strongest thunderstorms in the bands.

These storms could produce wind gust greater than 50 mph. The fastest sustained winds will be mainly offshore around 50 mph. As the storm approaches the panhandle the shear will start to break down the structure and the result will be a wakening storm moving ashore.

From Indian pass to St. Marks 5′ of storm surge is possible, wave heights everywhere will reach 9-13′ near-shore with heights over 20′ offshore. Beach erosion will happen. Rainfall totals will be in the range of 3-5″ with isolated amounts of 6-8″. Power outages are possible and from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be a low risk of tornadoes.

Make sure to continue to check back for the latest information.