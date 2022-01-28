JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries after an accident at I-10 and 71 South in Jackson County, according to News 13 media partner The Jackson County Times.

A 33-year-old man was driving a semi-truck eastbound on the I-10 exit ramp, as the semi-truck crossed the southbound lanes of State Road 71 to make a left turn when a pick-up truck was driven by an 18-year old man collided with the left side semi, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pick-up truck rotated which caused the right side of the pick-up truck to collide with the left side of the semi-truck, they added.

Troopers were assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, and the AirHeart Helicopter.