TripAdvisor names Panama City Beach a top ’emerging destination’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — TripAdvisor has named Panama City Beach to its 2021 list of top emerging destinations.

The travel rating site lists the city as number 2 after the Caribbean island of Martinique. The company says emerging destinations are places that are “under-the-radar” places where visitors can “ditch the crowds, explore, and connect.”

“With an average of 320 days of Florida sunshine each year – and 27 miles of sugar-white sands bordering the clear, emerald green waters where the Gulf of Mexico and St. Andrew Bay converge – Panama City Beach is a favorite of travelers seeking an affordable beach vacation with year-round offerings,” the website said. “The region also features exciting on- and off-shore attractions, including St. Andrews Park and Pier Park, that offers something special to adrenaline-seekers, eco-tourists, families, and couples alike.”

Other locations on the list include Colorado Springs, Colorado, Annecy, France, and Jeju Island, South Korea.