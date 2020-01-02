Trial postponed in Lynn Haven corruption case

The trial for the five suspects in the Lynn Haven fraud case was postponed this week.

In November, federal prosecutors said they uncovered a scheme by two companies and two city employees to bilk the city and, ultimately, federal taxpayers out of $5 million.

Former City Manager Mike White, Lynn Haven Community Services Director David Horton, Greenleaf Lawncare Owner Josh Anderson, Erosion Control Specialist Owner David Mitchelle White and Erosion Control Specialist employee Shannon Rodriguez were all charged with fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors say the group forged documents in order to illegally bill the city for Hurricane Michael related work that was never done.

The group was scheduled to go to trial in January. According to court records the trial is now set for March.