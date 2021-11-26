Tree Extravaganza benefits local children’s organization

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If people really are doing more in-person shopping this year, then organizers picked the right time to start a new holiday tradition.

You can buy a Christmas tree and gifts, all in one location and some of your purchases will even benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Program.

Families gathered at Papa Joe’s Bayside Friday morning to search for their perfect Christmas trees.

They brought in Christmas trees of all sizes from Canada, then invited 15 vendors to set up booths.



“We are raising money for the children advocacy program. The vendors have actually given a donation to them, we didn’t charge them a specific fee, they are giving donations,” said Sunshine Williams who works for “Gatherings by Jennifer.”

She said they wanted to do something different this holiday season.

If any trees are left over after the weekend, Williams and the rest of her team are giving them to families in need.



“We wanted to make sure that everybody that wants a Christmas tree for Christmas, can get one,” Williams said.

There are free deliveries available if the tree you want is too big for your vehicle.

If this goes well this year, Williams said they might expand it next year, or even stage similar events in other areas.

“Gatherings by Jennifer” and vendors will be set up all through the weekend from 9 a.m. until five p.m. each day.