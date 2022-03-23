BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Like a lot of other things, the price of an airline ticket is going up.

Even local travelers have noticed higher prices when they fly from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Charlean Cox, a traveler from the Nashville area, visited Panama City Beach for the first time on Wednesday.

“Just happy to have a few days off and get to relax a little bit, see old friends,” she said.

Cox said she traveled a lot before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, she said there’s a major reason why she hasn’t traveled as much since: higher ticket prices.

“I bought my ticket about six weeks ago, and I gave $289 for it,” Cox said. “When Hopper kept sending me notifications, it got all the way up to $853, and I’m like, oh my… I’m so glad I bought that $289 ticket.”

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average airline ticket price at ECP increased from $257 to almost $300.

While airports have no control over airline ticket prices, ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said it’s not easy to tell if ticket prices influence passenger numbers.

“I think there’s still demand for travel and we look at the people going through, so I’m not sure that the price is the determining factor,” he said. “I’m sure that it goes into the decision-making, but we really don’t know what impacts of the ticket prices are.”

But even without official March travel numbers counted yet, McClellan said this month is already shaping up to be a busy one.

“I think it’s very similar to what we saw last March based on the flight activity and the number of people in the terminal,” he said. “I think we’re going to be fairly close.”