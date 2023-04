A photo from the Bay County Traffic Control shows the traffic snarl on Highway 98 Wednesday morning.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An accident involving a train and a sedan caused traffic delays in Panama City, Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. at Highway 98 and Sherman Avenue. First responders are on scene. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We will have more information as it becomes available.