Traffic stop turns into wild ride for Panama City officer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department announced the arrest of Ladoria Palmes of Hattiesburg, Mississippi who is now facing multiple charges.

Police say officers stopped Palmes on 5th Street and Highway 98 for a traffic infraction on Sunday.

Palmas refused to cooperate with the officer and physical altercation started inside Palmas’ vehicle as she was reaching for an unknown object under her seat, officers wrote.

According to the report, as the officer was trying to arrest Palmas, she started to drive away from the scene with the officer partially in the vehicle.

The officer was able to get out of the vehicle without injury.

Palmas left the scene but was later found on Everitt Avenue on Wednesday. Police say the United States Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force located Palmas with a firearm in her possession.

Palmas was taken into custody at the Bay County Jail and charged with resisting an officer with violence, kidnapping, fleeing and eluding, driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.

Palmas also had multiple warrants out of Texas, Mississippi, and Colorado including armed robbery with a firearm and escape.

Palmas is being held in custody without bond.