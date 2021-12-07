Traffic stop leads to trafficking charge for Panama City man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police said Tuesday that a “proactive patrol” led to the arrest of a drug trafficker.

Police pulled over Cole Kalob Henke, 20, after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.

After spotting a gun holster officers searched his vehicle and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic firearm wedged between the driver’s seat and the console, along with four grams of cocaine and two pills that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, police wrote in a news release.

Officers also found a backpack was found to contain a pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and

more than $700 in U.S. currency, they added.

Henke was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.