Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday oh Highway 2 near Rum Road.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop, making contact with the driver, 52-yearold Danny Ray Stevens and passenger, 50-year-old Susan Luvel Williamson.



A check through dispatch revealed that Stevens did not possess a valid driver’s license and had prior

convictions for driving while his license was suspended or revoked. Dispatch also advised that Williamson had an active warrant out of Highlands County.



During a subsequent search, deputies located a cut straw consistent with methamphetamine use in Williamson’s purse. Williamson then produced a pipe and two baggies containing methamphetamine that she had concealed about her person.



Williamson was arrested on the existing warrant and further charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stevens was arrested and is charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.