PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Panama City man with more than 10 previous felony convictions on multiple charges, according to the Panama City Police Department.

During a traffic stop, officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, during a probable cause search they found a backpack with 30 grams of cocaine, 18 pressed pills that field-tested for fentanyl, multiple bags of a white substance that tested positive for meth and marijuana packaged for sale, officers said.

Officers also discovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver.

Stanley Lavar Ashe, 40, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, possession of

methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,

felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, unlawful use of a two-way

communication device and driving with a suspended license.

Ashe is being held on a $389,500 bond.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.