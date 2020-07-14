Traffic slowed on Highway 77 after rollover crash

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Drivers heading into the Lynn Haven area Tuesday morning could see delays, after a rollover crash resulted in the shutdown of one lane.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the scene said traffic flow would continue to be impeded, but the site should be cleared by Noon.

Bystanders told News 13 one person was taken to the hospital with injuries, but the significance and status of those are unknown at this time.

Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.