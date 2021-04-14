Tractor-trailer and SUV accident shuts down part of Interstate 10

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A tractor-trailer and SUV pulling a camper trailer collided on Interstate 10 in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 31-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer began to pass the SUV, when the left side of the SUV collided with the right side of the trailer.

The 59-year-old driver of the SUV reportedly lost control of the vehicle and its camper trailer began to travel onto the shoulder, according to FHP.

Highway Patrol said when the driver of the SUV steered back into the lane, the vehicle and the camper trailer began to overturn. The SUV and the camper trailer then turned over on its side.

The tractor-trailer was able to come to a controlled stop on an emergency shoulder, FHP said.

According to FHP, the driver and passenger of the SUV had minor injuries, and the driver of the tractor-trailer had no reported injuries.