Toys for Tots looking for extra volunteers Saturday morning

Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday morning Toys for Tots will begin sorting their donations.

The sorting will begin at 7 AM at the Carpet One warehouse on 23rd St.

The massive drive will begin to organize toys based on age and agencies.

The drive already has about 20 volunteers to help out Saturday the 11th, but is looking for about 30 more people for the day to run swiftly and smoothly.

If you’d like to roll up your sleeves and help out, its a great time for everyone involved. Toy for Tots’ John

Shepard said its a fun a fullfilling time for everyone who helps out.

The sorting usually ends around mid-day, and will help organize things before the bulk of donations come in next week. If you cant make it tomorrow, they will be sorting next Saturday the 18th at the same time.