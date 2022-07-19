CARRABELLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Franklin County couple is helping put smiles on the faces of local children.

They’ve turned their backyard into a factory for fun, they call themselves the ToyMakers of Franklin County.

16 years ago, David Jones heard about the non-profit called ToyMakers, that’s been providing toys for sick and needy children since 1982.

He immediately knew he wanted to be involved. In October 2020, Jones was finally able to realize his dream.

He built his own toymaking shop and brought the non-profit to Franklin County.

“We are actually in three counties now and we give to the sheriff’s departments, the police departments and some of the ambulance departments and we just recently found a children’s home in Wewahitchka it’s called Taunton Family Children’s Home and we brought some toys up there,” Judy Jones said.

They’ve built 3,000 toys so far, giving away around 1,000 of them to local children.



“At the seafood festival they pushed this girl up in a stroller and she was just looking at me and I gave her that toy and seeing her – that face, that’s all it took I about cried,” David Jones said.

Each wooden toy is designed to be safe, there are no nails, screws or staples.

Some are specifically designed for children with muscular dystrophy.

The 30-step toy-making process requires a lot of time and materials.



“It’s a lengthy process,” Jones said. “We go online and find animals and cars we want to do and we have to print it out and make a template so it can be put on the wood and then cut.”

And volunteers play a big role.

A Tennessee cabinet-maker they met at the Florida Seafood Festival donates wood and delivers it for free.

Jones said the organization survives on donations and volunteers and could use more of both.



“It just makes you feel good all over to know that you are doing something to help children,” Jones said.

To volunteer or donate to the ToyMakers of Franklin County, you can give Judy Jones a call at 727-267-9102 or visit their Facebook page.