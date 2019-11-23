Toy drive renamed for late Bay High alum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every year, Richard Youd used to get LEGOS for Christmas.

“He loved to play with them, but he loved to teach people things and he was just a good dude,” said his father, Kevin Youd.

Richard died after a car accident in September. He was an alum of Bay High School, who hosts an annual toy drive. This year, the decision was made to change the drive’s name to the Inaugural Richard Youd LEGO and Toy Drive.

“Richard’s passing is very difficult, and this is a little bit of good that can come from it. He had a heart for kids and a heart for giving and so this is a reflection of him and his personality,” Kevin said.

The Youd family joined Bay High School students in the courtyard Friday as toys piled up.

“Honestly, this is the fullest I’ve ever seen it. It’s a lot of toys and it’s really awesome,” Chandler Burt, Bay High Senior, said.