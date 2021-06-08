Tourist season begins in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach residents had two festivals to enjoy over the weekend.

The Unwined event was sold out on Friday and Saturday, with a total of 1,800 tickets sold.

Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager, Lacee Rudd, said she looked forward to putting on the event.

“It’s something that’s been in the making. We had to postpone the event in 2020 due to COVID-19, so it’s something that we’ve been working on for the past year,” Rudd said. “We’re just so excited and thrilled with the turnout and how everything went.”

Unwined featured 70 vendor tents and live entertainment. Down the road was another success story, the Gulf Coast Jam.

“Looks like after the dust settles and everything gets through, we’re going to run it somewhere close to 70,000 people in the park over three days,” said Rendy Lovelady, the Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer.

The annual Gulf Coast Jam was cancelled last Labor Day due to COVID-19. To make up for it this year, Gulf Coast will be back for the second time in 2021, in the fall.

“Labor Day weekend. September 3, 4 and 5. Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion, and one of my personal favorites that I hand-picked to close our show– Brooks and Dunn,” said Lovelady.

Next year will be the 10-year anniversary of Gulf Coast Jam.

“And I can promise you the names I’m looking at, you will be blown away,” said Lovelady.