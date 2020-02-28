Tourism industry looking forward to a great spring break season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The start of spring break season is just a few days away and those in the tourism industry say they’re looking forward to it, a much different reaction than years past.

The no alcohol on sandy beaches rule returns this Sunday. While this may deter some travelers, those in the tourism industry say they’re not concerned.

“We don’t need to lead with being a spring break destination to prove that we’re a great beach town,” said Dan Rowe, the President and CEO of Visit Panama City Beach.

Since 2015, Panama City Beach has seen a drastic change in spring break behavior.

“It was the third most important month to us but now it’s just another great month,” Rowe said.

The transition has allowed the city to change the dynamics of what the popular beach town is known for.

“It started turning around and we had some of our best years ever after the spring break ban we had on the beach,” said Chris Todd, the manager of Sharky’s.

Those in the tourism industry say they have been working hard to keep tourists coming in every season. Visit Panama City Beach has been planning all kinds of fun events during spring. The boat show, Scottish Games, and Unwined festival just to name a few.

“There’s always something going on to give people that reason to keep coming back to Panama City Beach which is helping to drive our year round visitation,” Rowe said.

Restaurants have also adapted. Using the rebranding of Panama City Beach as a family-friendly town to draw visitors in year-round.

“We try to get people, the people that come to visit to come here not once, but twice, to do some type of entertainment other than the dining experience,” Todd said.



For a full list of what laws go into effect for spring break season,