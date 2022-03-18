A Tornado Watch has been issued for central and southeastern counties of the Florida Panhandle until 6 PM CDT/7 PM EDT. Conditions are favorable for the production of isolated tornadoes within severe storms today, a few of which could be on the stronger side. Review your severe weather safety plans and be ready to take action.

The threat of severe weather exists across the entire Florida Panhandle with all modes of severe weather possible, including: damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and tornadoes.

Storms are expected to move in to Walton county as early as 12 p.m. CDT and clear the Forgotten Coast around dinnertime or 6 p.m. CDT.

Watch the video above for a full break down of today’s severe weather threat and look at the extended forecast from Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy.