Top national news in 2021: Child tax credits, 700 pounds of pot, and a deer with hairy eyeballs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — WMBB viewers were very interested in government tax credits, the stock market, and lots of cocaine and marijuana this year.
Other stories that garnered lots of attention include a deer with hair eyeballs in Tennessee, eerie photos from Texas, and an emergency landing in Salt Lake City.
Here are the top 10 national and viral stories on mypanhandle.com.
NATIONAL/VIRAL NEWS
Child tax credit: Who will get a big December check?
Deer with hairy eyeballs found in Tennessee
IRS sending out 4 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds
Texas home security camera captures eerie photos over holiday weekend
Delta 757 with ‘engine issue’ makes emergency landing in Salt Lake City
Texas fifth-grader cashes in GameStop stock his mom gave him 2 years ago
Florida beachgoer finds $1.5 million worth of cocaine washed ashore
Missing over 700 pounds of pot? Florida sheriff’s office wants to return it
Some move to change ‘breast’ milk to ‘chest’ or ‘human’ milk in effort to be more inclusive
Parents erupt at school boards, file lawsuits over masks in class