Top national news in 2021: Child tax credits, 700 pounds of pot, and a deer with hairy eyeballs

FILE – In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — WMBB viewers were very interested in government tax credits, the stock market, and lots of cocaine and marijuana this year.

Other stories that garnered lots of attention include a deer with hair eyeballs in Tennessee, eerie photos from Texas, and an emergency landing in Salt Lake City.

Here are the top 10 national and viral stories on mypanhandle.com.

NATIONAL/VIRAL NEWS

Child tax credit: Who will get a big December check?

Deer with hairy eyeballs found in Tennessee

IRS sending out 4 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds

Texas home security camera captures eerie photos over holiday weekend

Delta 757 with ‘engine issue’ makes emergency landing in Salt Lake City

Texas fifth-grader cashes in GameStop stock his mom gave him 2 years ago

Florida beachgoer finds $1.5 million worth of cocaine washed ashore

Missing over 700 pounds of pot? Florida sheriff’s office wants to return it

Some move to change ‘breast’ milk to ‘chest’ or ‘human’ milk in effort to be more inclusive

Parents erupt at school boards, file lawsuits over masks in class