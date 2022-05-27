PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest movies of the year hits theaters this weekend. Top Gun Maverick premiered Thursday at the Grand Theater in Pier Park.

Thursday’s 9:30 p.m. screening was a private affair.

A retired Air Force pilot rented out the theater and invited a room full of pilot friends and family to watch the Tom Cruise flick. Rusty “Crash” Miller and a number of his friends showed up for the premiere in a stretch limo, dressed in flight suits and leather jackets, just like in Top Gun.

Miller says he’s happy to see his profession portrayed on the big screen.

“It’s just so great to get all the friends and guys that we’ve worked with all these years,” Miller said, “New guys that we are starting to work with and everybody that we’ve been with for a few years. So anyway, it’s just great to be able to do this will all our friends and family. So, it’s great.”

Miller said his favorite scene from the original Top Gun was the volleyball scene. Although he’s retired from the Air Force, Miller is still a flight instructor at Tyndall.