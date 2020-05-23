Top 5 Judge candidates chosen

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 14th Judicial Circuit will soon have a new judge on the bench as one will be appointed in just a few weeks.

Judge Michael Overstreet announced his retirement and will end his career at the end of 2020.

Now, someone must be appointed to take his place.

The district’s Judicial Nominating Commission has narrowed the search down to five candidates.

They are: Maria Dykes, William Henry, Jarred Patterson, Robert Pell and Bartow Shannon Saunders.

Their applications and letters of recommendation will now be sent to the General Counsel in Tallahassee under Governor Ron DeSantis.

The counsel will review and interview the candidates before Governor DeSantis makes a decision on who he will appoint to the seat.

An appointment should be made by the end of the summer and the new judge will ake their seat when Judge Overstreet officially retires.