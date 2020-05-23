Tonie’s Dance Workshop holds drive through parade celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local dance studio held a special celebration to congratulate all their students.

Tonie’s Dance Workshop hosted a drive through parade as dancers were encouraged to wear their favorite costume and come walk the red carpet to pick up their award as well as a program book. All the while parents snapped pictures from their vehicles in the parking lot.

The parade also featured yard signs to honor the studio’s seniors.

Owner and director of Tonie’s Dance Workshop said the event was well worth it.

“Everybody is saying thank you, thank you so much, because so much has been taken away from them. They really appreciate us being out here, welcoming them through in their costumes and giving them their trophies so we’re really having a fun day,” explained Tonie Bense.

The dance studio also hosted a digital recital later in the day to close out their dance season.