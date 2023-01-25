PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every year January 25th is the day to celebrate the state of Florida, or the Sunshine State.
Although Florida became the 27th state on March 3, 1845, the National Florida Day is January 25th.
Here are a few fun facts about Florida:
- The ocean is never further than 60 miles from any point in the state.
- No dinosaur fossils have ever been found in Florida.
- Florida Everglades is the only place where crocodiles and alligators live together.
- Florida is the only state to border the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.
- The average temperature for the northern region is between 65 to 70 degrees. The southern region averages between 74 to 77.