Tips to avoid weight gain through holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, rolls and more are all foods you’d expect to see on a Thanksgiving plate.

Without noticing it though, those foods may show up in places you don’t want to see.

“I’d say the next day, you’re obviously going to see a little bloat and stuff. You’re not going to gain a ton of body fat from one day’s worth of eating,” said certified trainer, Ryan Brown.

Brown says constant eating is what will make a major size difference.

“Give it a good week and you’re definitely going to notice your clothes fitting a little bit tighter.”

He says body fat and weight gain are completely different.

“Let’s say you’re somebody that eats healthy on a regular basis and then something like Thanksgiving comes, generally there’s going to be a lot more sodium in the foods, which is just salt. What’s that going to do is cause your body to hold on to a lot more water. With that extra water, it’s obviously going to be more weight on the scale. Body fat is let’s say you have a few events in a row and you’re eating a lot worse than you normally would on a regular basis, you’re actually going to gain actual fat,” Brown said.

Men and women will see the effects in different places.

“Generally women will store fat in the back of their arms first and in their legs, and men store a lot of body fat in your stomach so if you gain some body fat that’s where you’ll probably see it first.”

Avoiding both of these though, Brown says it is pretty easy.

“If you know you’re going to be eating at two or three, maybe you don’t have to eat nothing in the morning but just try to hold off on maybe eating a bigger breakfast.”

And staying physically active also plays a role.

“Trying to stay on your feet, walking around, stuff like that. Most people are off for the holidays and stuff like that so it’s hard to notice a difference in your activity level between when you’re at work. When you’re at home but obviously a lot of times when you’re off work, you’re sitting around.”

