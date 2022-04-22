PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— It’s Earth Day, and many are looking to show some love to Mother Earth by planting trees or flowers, but sometimes cultivating a green thumb can be a challenge.

News 13 This Morning spoke with UF/IFAS Horticulture Faculty Member Julie McConnell about how to create a beautiful garden in your backyard.

McConnell stressed the importance of firstly picking the right plant and to do your research before purchasing.

“The plants we are planting today all have similar needs in terms of sunlight and an environment so they should live together in harmony,” said McConnell.

She recommends upon the plant out of the planter part to lightly separate the roots so that it stimulates root growth out of the circular pattern and they can properly immerse in the soil when you begin to plant.

Another tip is not to plant your trees or flowers too deep within the soil, McConnell said if they are planted too deep the roots do not get enough oxygen and die out.

“This is a huge problem we are seeing especially with people wanting to replant trees after Hurricane Michael. We always tell people when planting to leave the root bulb 10% above grade,” she said.

Another big factor that causes plants to perish is over-watering.

“It’s best to have your plants on an irrigation system, and understand if we have had recent rainfall your plants may not need water at that time,” she said.

McConnell and UF/IFAS staff post updates and resources for gardening, landscaping and other environmental causes to both their website and Facebook page for anyone interested in learning more.