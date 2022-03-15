FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Pack 22 Alpha is back and ready to build.

The TikTok famous group is putting up wolf enclosures big enough to house up to 40 wolf-dogs at a home in Fountain.

“What we’re about to complete here in a week took us six months in Wisconsin,” Pack 22 alpha Leader Drew Robertson said. “I mean, it took six months and a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. And to see it come together so quick, I’m just in awe of the people that are here and the effort that they’re putting in.”

Volunteer Steve Johnson said he drove all the way from Arizona when he heard the Altha wolf-dogs were in danger.

A 33,000-acre wildfire was spreading and they needed to move the hybrid dogs to a safer location. They were able to find a property they could use in Fountain.

“While we’re driving, we’re making phone calls to have people help out with donations and food for these crews,” Johnson said.

He said thousands of dollars of donations flooded in.

It’s helped the group afford materials they quickly needed to get animals out of kennels and into the enclosures.

“It’s been a lot of long days up at the crack of dawn working until the sun sets sometimes,” Johnson said. “You know after the sun sets we’re out here with flashlights trying to finish up so we can release some dogs into them.”

Veterans said animals aren’t the only ones being saved.

“It’s a purpose. You have to get out of bed every morning and take care of these animals so it’s a drive, a purpose, a calling,” Pack 22 Alpha Founder Chad Hubbell said. “That’s what soldiers, sailors, marines, navy, coast guard miss.”

The animals save the veterans too.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer with the pack, click here.