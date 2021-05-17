‘Tick Tock Matt Gaetz’ banner flies over Greenberg plea hearing

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local lawyer who is famous for feuding with Republican Gov. Ron. DeSantis has a new target and a new message.

On Monday, a political action committee called, “Remove Ron” flew a banner over the Orlando Federal Courthouse that read, “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz.”

Inside the courthouse, Joel Greenberg, a longtime associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Niceville, appeared in federal court in Orlando. He pleaded guilty to six of the nearly three dozen charges he faced, including sex trafficking of a minor, and he admitted that he had paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and other men.

Gaetz was not mentioned in the plea agreement or during the court hearing. But Greenberg’s cooperation is said to bring with it the potential for legal and political jeopardy for the congressman.

“There’s a deep, insidious connection between Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, and Ron DeSantis. It’s time for the old boys club to end,” Uhlfelder wrote in a news release. Joel Greenberg pleading guilty to federal sex charges involving minors is just the first Republican domino to fall in Florida in a long chain of corruption and sex trafficking of minors. Matt Gaetz is likely next, and we won’t let Floridians forget his reprehensible crimes against underage girls, nor his backing from Governor DeSantis.”

Uhlfelder, a lawyer and resident in Walton County, wore a grim reaper costume to the beach and took DeSantis to court when the governor reopened Florida’s beaches during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, he said the Remove Ron PAC is dedicated to ending DeSantis’ political career in 2022.