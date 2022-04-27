PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you were out on Panama City Beach you may not have seen them, but you certainly heard them as thousands of bikers are making their way to the Florida Panhandle for Thunder Beach.

The 24th annual Thunder Beach Spring Rally kicked off Wednesday and it will run till Sunday, May 1st.

In addition to the daily bike shows and live music, hundreds of vendors have set up shop at Frank Brown Park for the event.

New this year is a three-day concert featuring various performers, including country music singer Travis Tritt, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock.

Those hosting the event say Thunder Beach is not just for bikers.

Chase Micheal, Thunder Beach Productions’ owner, says it’s an event for all,

“We’re totally open to everybody, we have a little bit of something for everyone. Music, lots of clothing and lifestyle vendors, things that aren’t necessarily just for the motorcycle industry.”

The Thunder Beach Autumn Rally will be in October, it will run from the 19th to the 23rd.