PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thunder Beach Productions has announced Chase Micheal as a new majority shareholder and President of Thunder Beach Productions, owners and producers of the Thunder Beach Spring and Autumn Motorcycle Rallies, according to a news release.

According to the release, Micheal has acquired majority interest from previous Thunder Beach productions owner and founder Joe Biggs. Biggs, along with long-time General Manager Chris Anderson will remain with Thunder Beach moving forward.

“After discussing this possible transaction for several years, we have finally brought it to fruition,” said Biggs in the release. “Chase has produced hundreds of rallies in multiple states over the past two decades. His experience and knowledge of the industry make this a great fit for Thunder Beach.”

Event organizers say they look forward to continuing the hosting of vendors, sponsors, demos and displays at Frank Brown Park and Harley-Davidson of Panama City Beach.

“I’m excited to work with Chris and Joe continuing these fantastic events while adding some great new entertainment elements,” Micheal said in the release.

Thunder Beach Productions said they will be adding a ticketed concert series with top national entertainment and will be announcing the headlining artists next week.

Concert announcements and ticket sales will also begin next week.

For more announcements visit the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally Facebook or their website.